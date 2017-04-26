Delhi MCD election results 2017: BJP leading, AAP distant second



Representation pic

The BJP was leading in 141 wards, while the AAP was at second spot, leading in 40 and the Congress in 28 wards as counting progressed in the Delhi civic polls, Delhi State Election Commission officials said.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 48 wards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 18 wards, and the Congress in 14.

In the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 56 wards, the AAP in 16 and the Congress in 9 wards.

In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 37 wards, the AAP in 6 and the Congress in 5 wards. The BJP has won two wards in Janakpuri.