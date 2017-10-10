The increased metro fares will be applicable from Tuesday as scheduled, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Monday. This is the second fare hike this year as proposed by the Fare Fixation Committee which was formed last year. The increased charges were to be applied in two phases - the first hike was already done in May this year.



Representation pic

Barring the minimum fare of Rs 10 for the distance of 0-2 km - which will remain the same, commuters will have to pay Rs 5-10 extra for distance travelled further as per kilometer scheme set by the transporter. While commuters pay Rs 15 for the distance traveled between 2-5 km, now they will have to pay Rs 20. The maximum fare has been increased to Rs 60 as compared to current Rs 50.

Smart card users will continue to get 10 per cent discount, so would those who happen to use metro during non-peak hours - between start of the metro service till 8 a.m., between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., and from 9 p.m. till the close of service. The hike has been vociferously opposed by the Delhi government which accused the transporter of inefficiency and demanded that hike be withheld. The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution on Monday seeking that the hike in fares be withheld.

In a letter sent to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even proposed taking over the Delhi Metro promising an efficient management, provided the centre bears half of the expenses. Puri, who had earlier said that the fare commitee's recommendations were binding, responded to Kejriwal on Monday, saying his proposals were not possible under the existing guidelines and rules.