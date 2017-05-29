Delhi: E-rickshaw driver beaten to death for stopping men from urinating in public

A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station.

Police have launched a hunt for the accused.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4 last evening. They also urinated outside the station, to which the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Ravinder, objected, police said.

The duo told Ravinder that they would get back at him later, and left the place in another e-rickshaw. They got off near Kirori Mal College.

Around 8 PM, the duo, along with 10 others, returned to the metro station and attacked Ravinder.

Another e-rickshaw driver, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted.

Ravinder was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police sources said that images of the two men have been captured in CCTV cameras installed at the liquor shop and on the North Campus of Delhi University, where Kirori Mal College is located.

It is suspected that the accused had come to Delhi to appear in a competitive examination. It has been learnt that they belong to Haryana and have been staying in Burari.

Ravinder, who lived in a slum near the metro station, got married last year. His wife is seven months' pregnant.