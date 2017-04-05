Delhi people must not pay for Arvind Kejriwal's sins: BJP

Union minister Prakash Javadekar says Delhi govt's decision to pay CM's lawyer for a defamation case against him violates the law; Kejriwal asks if he should pay from his pocket for a probe into corruption



Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP yesterday termed the Delhi government's move to clear bills related to a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "dacoity and loot" of the people's money and said it will not let this happen.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Kejriwal was taken to court by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his "personal crime," and the Delhi government's decision to foot the bill of the AAP leader's lawyer is against the law and rules of the government.



Prakash Javadekar. Pics/PTI

Dacoity and loot

"It's illegal and immoral. Why should the people of Delhi pay for your (Kejriwal) sins? This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable," he said at a press conference.

Javadekar said Jaitley had paid Rs 10 lakh stamp duty from his pocket and has been paying the bills of his lawyers as well. He alleged that Kejriwal's politics is based on defaming others and people should not pay for his "sins".

The Delhi government has reportedly made a proposal to pay a bill of close to Rs 3.4 cr sought by Kejriwal's lawyer but Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar's advice in the matter

Kejriwal speaks

"Should I pay from my pocket?" Kejriwal asked yesterday evening, breaking his silence. He made the remarks at a rally in Seemapuri constituency. He claimed there was massive corruption in cricket in Delhi and DDCA. "I initiated a probe into it. Then the BJP filed a case against me. We hired top lawyer Ram Jethmalani. They ask why should the government pay? Should I pay from my pocket? They want to weaken our fight against corruption," Kejriwal said.

'Will support him'

But noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani said he will defend Kejriwal if the Delhi Chief Minister cannot afford to pay him. Jethmalani said it is the government's duty to defend the chief minister. "I will certainly defend him even if he can't pay, but he said 'no, I want to pay, send us the bills', so I have sent the bills. Even if the government does not support him, I will.

"If necessary, I will support him for his livelihood because he is a clean force compared to Arun Jaitley," said Jethmalani.