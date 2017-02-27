Police arrests six youths for gang raping a third year student



Representation pic



New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested six youths in connection with gang raped with a third year student of Delhi University in Faridabad.

Police said on Saturday that the incident came to light on February 18 after the victim, 20, a student of PGDAV collage here in Nehru Nagar filed a complaint against six of her friends, who allegedly gangraped her in Faridabad.

The victim in her complaint to police has stated that on February 3, two of her friends, Gaurav and Sunny, took her to Faridabad on a bike for partying after a college function. The bike belonged to another friend, Sachin.

"They took her to another friend Rohtash's house where Gaurav, Sunny, Sachin and Rohtash gangraped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she approaches police," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Banniya told IANS.

Banniya said, another friend Vinod, who dropped her to Delhi had also raped her in his car after parking it in an isolated place .

"Since the incident started in Delhi, a case of rape was registered against all the accused youths. The police on Saturday arrested six students, including one Bunty, who was a co-conspirator" The DCP said.