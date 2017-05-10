Delhi Police Inspector commits suicide





New Delhi: A police Inspector shot himself dead with his service revolver at the Chittaranjan Park police station in New Delh on Wednesday, police said.

Kaushal Ganguly, posted with the District Investigation Unit, got the revolver issued in his name at around 5.50 p.m. and shot himself in the head inside the washroom 10 minutes later.

The 1997 batch officer procured the weapon citing Thursday's 'Shab-e-Barat' security arrangements, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS.

The officer was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. No suicide note was found.