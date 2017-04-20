Delhi Police summons Dinakaran for enquiry

Sidelined AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran has been summoned by the Delhi Police on his reported attempt to bribe Election Commission officials in a case related to the party's poll symbol.

The Delhi Police served the summons on Dinakaran late on Wednesday night and asked him to appear in person on Friday in Delhi, it is learnt. High drama was witnessed late on Wednesday night when a Dinakaran follower attempted self-immolation when the police arrived to serve the summons.

The Delhi Police has booked Dinakaran for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials through a middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar to get a favourable verdict in the party's two leaves symbol case.

The poll body has frozen the AIADMK's two leaves symbol with two factions -- one led by party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and the other by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam -- claiming it as their own.