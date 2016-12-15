Delhi property dealer held; 7 kg jewellery, Rs 64 lakh seized

New Delhi: A real estate agent was arrested after 7 kg jewellery valued at more than Rs 1 crore and over Rs 64 lakh in cash were seized from him, including over Rs 11 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency notes, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The Income Tax Department and Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch conducted searches at accused Sukhbir Shokeen's house in Chhawla village late Tuesday night following a tip-off.

Shokeen, who runs Shokeen Real Estate Ltd., was present at his house during the searches. He has invested in many real estate projects in the area, the police said.

"Of the total Rs 64,84,000 seized, Rs 11,34,000 was in Rs 2,000 notes. Besides, jewellery valued at Rs 1,06,57,235 was also found at Shokeen's house," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Yadav said.

The cash was kept in in six bags, the police officer said.

"Most cash was in Rs 100 notes, Rs 73,000 in old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and Rs 11,34,000 in new Rs 2,000 currency."

Shokeen was living in style, with mirror lift and water fountain in his house's parking area, where his expensive cars such as Mercedes, Audi Q7 and Bentley were found parked.

Further investigation by the Income Tax Department is on. Survey proceedings are being carried out at his company office at Rangpuri in Delhi, Yadav said.