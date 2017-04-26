Delhi rejected negative politics: Amit Shah on MCD polls



Amit Shah

Kolkata: As the BJP headed for a landslide win in MCD polls, party president Amit Shah today said the people of Delhi have rejected "negative politics" and put their seal of approval on the Prime Minister's leadership.

"This is an unprecedented win for BJP. I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi. This is the victory of (Prime Minister Narenda) Modiji's leadership", he told reporters here.

"The people of Delhi have rejected negative politics and politics of excuses and helped Modiji's vijay rath to move forward. It is a recognition of Modiji's leadership", he said. The BJP is headed for a landslide victory in Delhi, winning 103 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress bagged 26 and 8 seats respectively in initial results of the municipal corporation elections.