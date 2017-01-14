Delhi's 'kiss and run' prankster Crazy Sumit arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old prankster, known as "Crazy Sumit", who used to kiss young women on the streets and flee and post videos as a "prank" on social media.

The police said Sumit is a final year BCA student of WCTC College in Gurugram. His friend Satyajeet Kadyan, 23, who helped him as a "camera man" to record the "prank", also has been arrested.

The two men were arrested from Ashok Vihar Phase-3 area in Gurugram after police raided Sumit's house late on Thursday, the officer said.

"We tracked Sumit and Kadyan after examining the CCTV footage of a restaurant where they were partying a couple of days ago in Gurugram. On the basis of their identities, we finally traced Sumit's address," a senior police officer told IANS.

"On questioning, Sumit told interrogators that he and Kadyan played the 'prank' for gaining publicity and earning money, and also claimed that the two girls who he kissed are known to him, and are his friends," the police officer said.

Sumit also revealed that he created his channel on YouTube in the name of 'The Crazy Sumit' one and a half years back.

He confessed to have made 30-40 videos of the prank till now and in October 2016, he has been awarded by YouTube on crossing 100,000 subscribers for his channel, he added.

"Sumit has denied molesting any women. He said he kissed the young women with their consent. We are investigating the case and are waiting for the victims to come forward to give statement against him," the officer said.

On questioning, Kadyan told the police that he shot two prank videos for Sumit, and they both started a prank channel on YouTube in the name of 'DC Prank' in September 2016.