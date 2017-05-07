Delhi's gas chamber: 450 girls taken ill due to chemical leakage

Students from two schools rushed to four nearby hospitals; government orders magisterial probe
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia talks to a student who was hospitalised
Around 450 girl students were hospitalised on Saturday after toxic fumes spread due to chemical leakage at a container depot near two schools in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel during the clean-up operation at the container depot, where the gas leak took place yesterday morning
Most of the students were discharged after a few hours, while four of them were kept under observation in the ICU of two hospitals. Students of Rani Jhansi School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, were rushed to four nearby hospitals as they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness.
NDRF workers survey the condition around Rani Jhansi School in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area. Pics/PTI
As the news broke, Union Health Minister JP Nadda instructed all Centre-run hospitals to be ready to help the victims. The Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Police has registered an FIR in the matter under various sections of IPC and the Environment (Protection) Act.
School students being treated at a hospital after the gas leak in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI
The toxic incident
According to Delhi cops, a call was received at 7.35 am about some chemical leakage at the customs area of Tughlaqabad depot, located near the schools. The chemical, Chloro methyl pyrisine, was imported from China and was to be taken to Sonepat in Haryana. Following the incident, teams of National Disaster Response Force reached the spot for a cleaning operation.
Government under attack
Vijender Gupta, Opposition leader in Delhi Assembly
'At the time of opening the school, there were signs of gas leakage. Why didn't the school authorities stop the students?'
Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Women chief
'It is a man-made disaster as [there was] no need for a container depot to be in the centre of Delhi'
Distressed parents blame the schools
Parents of the Tughlaqabad chemical leak victims blamed school authorities for "carelessness" while stating that the school should not have been permitted to function in such "harmful" premises. They also questioned the failure of the administration for not anticipating such disasters.
Gas leak in Andhra, 14 hospitalised
Fourteen women workers took ill due to ammonia gas leakage in a processing company situated at Gurajanapally village, police sources said. All the women have been admitted to a government hospital at Kakinada.
17
No. of ambulances that rushed to the schools
