Delhi to get lingerie vending machine in February

Lingerie vending machines will be launched at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in February next year. Radhika Goenka, heiress to the Welspun Group, took the first step and started her own line of women's innerwear -- Lingerie Shop in Mumbai. And now she is getting it to Delhi.

"We have just launched our first vending machine at VAMA Departmental Store on Peddar Road, Mumbai, and are planning to launch the next one at the Delhi international airport by February 2018," Goenka told IANS. The vending machine will offer bras and underwears from the first all-black collection Be Mine.

"There is a stereotype attached with buying lingerie in public or even talking about it for that matter. The vending machine has been launched to change that perception..."The Lingerie Shop vending machine is a small step towards revolutionising the Indian lingerie industry with intelligent innovation," Goenka added.