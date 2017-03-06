Delhi to have 1,000 Mohalla Clinics in six months: LG

New Delhi: More than 100 Mohalla Clinis have come up in Delhi and their number will increase to 1,000 in six months, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.

Addressing the Delhi assembly on the opening day of the budget session, Baijal listed the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the last two years.

This was Baijal's first address to the house after he assumed office in December.

Primarily focusing on the health and education sectors, Baijal said his government started work on constructing 8,000 new classrooms and 20 new schools, out of which 14 schools had been completed.

He said over 100 Mohalla Clinics - where people have access to doctors, tests and medicines for free - were already working and their number would be increased to 1,000 in the next six months.

He added that 122 polyclinics -- secondary healthcare centres -- would also be completed in the next one year.

"My government is working with complete commitment towards improving the health facilities available to the people of Delhi," Baijal said.

In his 25-minute address, the Lt Governor also talked about significantly increasing the minimum wage for the city's labour class.

Last week, Baijal approved the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's proposal to hike minimum wages by around 37 per cent.

Talking about Delhi Jal Board's initiatives, Baijal said water connections had been provided in 1,175 unauthorized colonies.

He said the government was providing 20,000 litres of drinking water free of cost to every household.

Baijal said the government had approved the fourth phase of Delhi Metro which will be completed by 2021.

"The third phase will take the Delhi Metro's operational network from 179 km to 330 km by June 2017," he said.