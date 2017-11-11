Delhi trader found dead in Ghaziabad

The body of a Delhi trader, who was abducted from the national capital for ransom earlier this week, has been recovered from an industrial area here, the Ghaziabad police said on Saturday.



Station House Officer (SHO), Kavi Nagar, Samarjit Singh told media persons that the victim, identified as Rahul Saxena, was abducted from Delhi for ransom three days ago. He was murdered and his body was dumped in the Kavi Nagar Industrial area.



Saxena's family members identified his body and told the police that he was killed as they could not pay the ransom of Rs 20 lakh.



The victim was a nephew of All India Hindu Maha Sabha President Sanjiv Saxena.



