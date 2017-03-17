Delhi University student crushed by bus; driver held

New Delhi: A female student of Delhi University was crushed to death on Friday after her scooty was rammed by a speeding chartered bus in south Delhi, police said.

Police said Kajol Mandal of Sadiq Nagar was driving to her computer class in Lajpat Nagar when her two-wheeler was hit around 9.15 a.m. near the Moolchand flyover.

Accused Hari Lal was caught by passers-by and handed over to police. He has been charged with rash and negligent driving.

"Kajol was studying in B.A. Second Year from School of Open Learning of Delhi University and simultaneously doing a diploma in software engineering from a Lajpat Nagar institute," her father H. Mandal said.