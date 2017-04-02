Delhi University students arrested for stalking Smriti Irani



Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Four Delhi University students, who followed Union minister Smriti Irani's car in Lutyens' Delhi in an "inebriated" state, have been arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The four youths, in the age groups of 18-21, are students of DU's Motilal Nehru College.

A PCR call was received around 5 PM yesterday that four youths in a car were indulging in "lewd and unwanted actions", said a senior police officer.

The call was received from the minister's staff that the youths were trying to overtake her vehicle near Moti Bagh flyover and their actions were unwanted.

With the help of PCR van, the car was intercepted near the US Embassy.

The four youths were apprehended and taken into custody. Till last night, they were detained but today they were arrested, a police officer said.

They were released on bail later from the Chanakyapuri police station.

Their medical examination was carried out and it was found that they had consumed alcohol.

They stay in a PG in Vasant village and had consumed alcohol at a friend's birthday party. After the party, they went out on a ride for fun.

The youths apologised for their act. They told police that they didn't know that they had overtaken Irani's car and that they didn't indulge in any "misbehaviour".

"...whatever happened was in ignorance. We apologise for whatever happened," one of them said.

Their mobile phones have also been seized by police.

In 2015, four employees of a garment store in Goa were arrested after Irani had found a camera pointing towards the trial room at the store.