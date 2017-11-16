Delhiites can soon access 40 government services at their doorstep

The Delhi government has decided to offer over 40 government services ranging from grant of water connection to marriage certificate at people's doorstep, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. Sisodia said citizens would save time and countless trips to government offices in the process and termed the decision as one amounting to bringing "government at your doorsteps" and "home delivery of governance".

The Minister said the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Thursday, adding that citizens would be able to access these services outside of the normal working hours too. The 40 services on offer include issue of OBC, SC and ST certificates, motor vehicle registration certificate, driving licence, handicapped and old age pensions as well as sewage connection.

Sisodia said a nominal fee would be charged from people and added that a private agency would be hired to carry out the service. Under the new project, if a person wanted a certificate from the government, he would telephone a call centre.

Then a 'Mobile Sahayak' would go to the residence or office of the applicant and collect the necessary documents, take photo and biometric details and then process the application. Applicants can pay the prescribed application fee to the 'Mobile Sahayak', the Minister said, and termed the service the first of its kind in India. Sisodia said all government services would be gradually added to the list of services. The project would be implemented in three to four months and added that they were yet to hire the agency to carry out the service.

The Minister said that though many of these services were currently online, many people don't have internet connectivity and the new project would benefit them. Sisodia said that people can take appointment with 'Mobile Sahayak' to access services according their convenience and even on holidays, so that they do not have to take leave from work.