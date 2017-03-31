Demolish Jinnah House to build a freedom fighters' memorial: MP

New Delhi: A Shiv Sena member in the Lok Sabha on Friday demanded that the Jinnah House in Mumbai should be demolished saying this was where Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah had 'conspired' for India's partition.

Rahul Shewale said a memorial for freedom fighters should be there built. After the passage of the Enemy Property Act, the Jinnah House, Jinnah's residence before partition, is now under the government's control and sought that it should be demolished, he said during the Zero Hour.

He claimed that Jinnah had hatched the conspiracy to partition India here and demanded that a memorial for freedom fighters should be built in its place. Among other issues, independent member Joice George demanded that a portrait of Narayana Guru, a noted social reformer of Kerala, be put up in Parliament and a road named after him in the national capital.

Nihal Chand (BJP) said fake accounts in his name were rife on the social media which were being used to defame him. The former union minister, who was dropped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his council of ministers in a reshuffle, said he had taken up the matter with Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier. The Delhi Police began a probe but nothing has come out of it, he said, demanding action.