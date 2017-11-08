Demonetisation: Arun Jaitley and Manmohan Singh spar over note ban

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday called demonetisation a "watershed moment" while former premier Manmohan Singh said it was a "reckless step", as party rivals clashed on the eve of its first anniversary to be observed today as 'anti-black money' day by the BJP and 'black day' by Congress.

Singh and Jaitley were locked in a fresh war of words after the Congress veteran said he is repeating what he said earlier that demonetisation was an "organised loot and legalised plunder."



Arun Jaitley. Pics/PTI

Jaitley hit back. "Anti-black money drive is an ethical drive. Anti-black money step is a moral step. What is ethically and morally correct has to be politically correct. The loot had happened in 2G, CWG and coal block allocation," he said.



ManmohanÂSingh

At an interactive session with businessmen and traders organised by the Congress in Ahmedabad, Singh said, "Demonetisation has proved to be a mere blister to reap political dividends while the real offenders have escaped. I repeat, this was an organised loot and legalised plunder."