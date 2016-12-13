Demonetisation: Delhi BJP to distribute 'laddoos' to thank people for their 'patience'

Manoj Tiwari

In a bid to appease the crowd, the Delhi BJP has asked its people to distribute 'laddoos' to every household in the city — one laddoo per family — to 'thank' them for their 'patience' with regards to demonetisation.

According to newly appointed Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari, the cadres have been told to knock on every door, from January 1 to January 10, to distribute sweets in their areas. “We will encourage our workers to reach out to people. Logon ka dhanywaad karna to banta hai (We should express our gratitude). If people can stand in queues and not complain, can't we give them a laddoo as a token of our appreciation,” Tiwari told The Indian Express.

“One laddoo to your neighbour will not hurt. Rather, it shows how grateful we are to them for the patience they have shown by supporting the Prime Minister’s decision… We will request our workers to come forward and buy at least one laddoo for their neighbour. If they want to buy five laddoos for five households, it will be even better,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said the core team of the party unit have given the feedback and it is not as good as it is being projected. According to them, the step is good, but the implementation has hurt the good intent… The traders are hurt and that has been communicated. The senior leaders will soon have meetings with the traders.

Tiwari told The Indian Express, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched this revolutionary step to tackle black money. Despite facing some inconvenience, people supported the move. Now, it is our turn to thank them and show our appreciation and respect for their patience."