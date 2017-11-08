Demonetisation: Twitterati celebrate note ban with memes

As the nation marks the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, Twitterati was abuzz with memes to express their views and share their reaction regarding the note ban.

Here are some of the reactions...

I think #Demonetisation helped the govt in just one way -

If you say DeMo DeMo DeMo DeMo continuously, it sounds like Modi Modi Modi.

That's about it. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 8, 2017

Demonetisation is nothing but a mass robbery from common people of India!#à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤¬à¤Âà¤¦à¥Â_à¤¸à¥Â_à¤²à¥Âà¤Â pic.twitter.com/8AgNeWotZV — Sujesh Kannur (@sujeshchidangil) November 7, 2017

As a common man i didn't got any benefit frm demonetisation. Retweet if u r also finding one #BJPMoneyLaunderingDay pic.twitter.com/c0DjWwDBsn — Mehdi (@mehdiasgar) November 8, 2017

Happy Fair n Lovly Day Mitronnnnnn..

Wo fekega Tum lapette rahna ðÂÂ¹#DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/fGV9IHQe7Q — Poly Sarkar (@polysmind) November 7, 2017

He rode into power using social media & Adobe. Then he gave the Nation the gift of #Demonetisation assuming the role of Batman ridding Gotham city of corruption.India is not a cartoon city.The Nation salutes the leader via same tool as anniversary gift.Thank u #Adobe @realkeerthi pic.twitter.com/rdBwBgOlod — Suby (@Subytweets) November 8, 2017

#AntiBlackMoneyDay Demonetisation notes are in full color and matching with the wardrobe but where is the match for black money? Nation Wants To Know ðÂÂ¯ pic.twitter.com/6XNyCC4XAV — Athif ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Athif) November 8, 2017

Demonetisation & GST have all been the much needed booster shots for Indian economy. Thanks to @narendramodiJi for taking transformational steps to revamp economy after UPA misrule for 10 years.#DeMoWins #TransformingIndia #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/DdCRIZ49U9 — Dr. Shefalii Hindu (@imShraddhaK) November 8, 2017

"what did gain by demonetisation?"

When this question arose, graves of ppl died in front of ATMs pulsed all together!#AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/Ucn2o9GmJW — Sujesh Kannur (@sujeshchidangil) November 8, 2017

It was last year, when everybody in India suddenly got to know that most of their cash no longer had any value.

The old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes - 86 percent of currency in circulation - were scrapped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected announcement during a surprise television address. He also gave the nation's 1.3 billion people a 50-day window to either deposit them into bank accounts or exchange them for minted notes.

Now, the historic ban on high-value currency notes has approached its first-year anniversary, but the Congress-led Opposition still has a gap to close with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the viability of the reform. The political mobilisation against the exercise is still proving to be difficult.

While the BJP is celebrating the one-year mark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of a 'corruption-free India' as an 'Anti-Black Money Day' today, the Opposition is all set to protest against it by observing a 'black day.'

