Demonetisation: Twitterati celebrate note ban with memes

Nov 08, 2017, 15:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As the nation marks the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, Twitterati was abuzz with memes to express their views and share their reaction regarding the note ban.

Demonetisation: Twitterati celebrate note ban with memes

Here are some of the reactions...

It was last year, when everybody in India suddenly got to know that most of their cash no longer had any value.

The old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes - 86 percent of currency in circulation - were scrapped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected announcement during a surprise television address. He also gave the nation's 1.3 billion people a 50-day window to either deposit them into bank accounts or exchange them for minted notes.

Now, the historic ban on high-value currency notes has approached its first-year anniversary, but the Congress-led Opposition still has a gap to close with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the viability of the reform. The political mobilisation against the exercise is still proving to be difficult.

While the BJP is celebrating the one-year mark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of a 'corruption-free India' as an 'Anti-Black Money Day' today, the Opposition is all set to protest against it by observing a 'black day.'

Also Read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains

Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains

Trending video

Tags

demonetisationnote banTwitterdemonetizationdemonetisation TwittermemeBJPNDACongress
Go to top