Demonetisation anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, BJP fight it out over ex-serviceman crying in queue

As the day rings in the one-year anniversary of the demonetisation drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have brought their fight over the economic reform to the serpentine queues outside the bank ATMs, in the aftermath of the announcement wherein people jostled to withdraw new bank notes as the older ones were tendered illegal.



Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi continued his tweeting juggernaut against the drive and in one of his tweets, quoted a Hindi couplet and said, "Eik aansu bhi hukoomat ke liye khatra hai. Tumne dekha nahin hai aankhon ka samandar hona [Even a single tear is dangerous for the government, because you never know when the drop turns into an ocean]."

What was more notable in his tweet was a picture he attached with it. The man in the photograpgh is an ex-serviceman, apparently crying in despair standing in a serpentine queue in November last year. Nand Lal, who lives in Gurugram, became the face of the woes people faced in the aftermath of the move.