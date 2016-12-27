Demonetisation dadagiri: ATM queue-jumping cop dares citizens to complain about him

Defiant constable Mahesh Gosavi, who is captured on video while jumping a long ATM queue in Malad, dares shooters to share his pictures on social media. The cop says he's not afraid of his top bosses

A constable was captured on video, misusing special privileges granted to him, to jump a queue at an ATM to withdraw cash. The incident took place last week in Malad (East), when constable Mahesh Gosavi from Kurar police station forcefully entered an ATM booth, even while over 25 people waited patiently in line before him.

Post demonetisation, the Mumbai police that has an account with AXIS Bank, has been given an hour’s slot to withdraw cash across ATMs. However, Gosavi used it as a pretext to jump queue, even though he was withdrawing cash outside the allotted time.

Friends Sayyed Salman and Dhiraj Singh, who recorded the video of Gosavi flouting queue discipline, said they were waiting at an ATM booth in Kurar, Malad (east), when around 10 pm Gosavi appeared at the spot. “I was fourth in the line and there were 15 to 20 people behind me. The cop, who came on his bike, parked it and directly entered the ATM. I told him that we were standing in line since a long time to withdraw money and that he should follow the rules too. But, the cop didn’t listen to us, and barged inside,” said Singh. “When I insisted that he go back in line, he got angry,” Singh added.

Witnessing the argument, Salman, who was also standing outside the ATM entered inside and started shooting the incident on his phone. “I told him that we would share the video on several WhatsApp groups,” said Salman.



Constable Mahesh Gosavi of Kurar police station appears unbothered even as he is being shot on camera, after jumping an ATM queue

However, the defiant constable refused to budge. “He told us that we could go to the police station and complain about him, and even share the video with the police commissioner if we wished,” said Salman. In the video, right after withdrawing cash, the constable is once again seen telling the duo that they could click more photographs of him.



Dhiraj Singh

When contacted, LT Vhanamane, senior police inspector, Kurar police said, “If our constable has broken the law, action will be taken against him.”



Sayyed Salman