Demonetisation had three distinct benefits: Arun Jaitley



Arun Jaitley

Aimed at removing the parallel or shadow economy, the demonetisation drive taken up by the government in November 2016 had three distinct benefits, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here on Thursday.

"There were three distinct benefits from demonetisation. Firstly, there is greater movement towards digitisation, tax payers' base has increased and a message has gone loud and clear that it is no longer safe to deal in cash," the Minister said while addressing media on completion of three years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

He added that all these steps are towards 'Operation Clean Money'.