Demonetisation has killed 100 people: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported deaths of 100 people across the country following the government's November 8 move demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

"How many more every day Modi babu," Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was alluding to a list of 100 people who had reportedly died while standing in bank or ATM queues or committed suicide following the demonetisation.

The list was tweeted by Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien.

Banerjee has been on the warpath with the Narendra Modi government over the demonetisation, which has caused a severe cash crunch in the country.

Expressing concern over alleged political discrimination among states, Banerjee on Thursday wrote to RBI Governor Urjit Patel to know "the nature of allocation of new currency" to each state.