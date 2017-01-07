Demonetisation snatched pro-poor plank from opposition: BJP



Amit Shah. File pic

New Delhi: Projecting demonetisation in a big way with an eye on the coming assembly polls, BJP President Amit Shah today asserted that the party has snatched the "pro-poor" plank of Congress and other parties and claimed that the poor was now backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Making it apparent that demonetisation along with the surgical strikes across the LoC will be two major campaign issues for the party, Shah described them as "historic",claiming that the note ban decision would result in more revenues that would be spent on pro-poor welfare measures.

In his inaugural address to the party's national executive, he targeted the rivals criticising demonetisation, saying they used to earlier question what the government has done against black money and now they are asking why it took such a decision.

"Their shift from what to why has exposed them," he said, asserting that BJP will win the polls in all five states-- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Referring to the party's last national executive meeting held in Kozhikode in September, he said its leaders then had felt the pain of Uri terror attacks as he highlighted the two "historic" decisions of the government afterwards.

"For the first time India carried out such a surgical strike. The whole world appreciated India's strength. It was an example of great bravery. This surgical strike is India's answer to terrorism. BJP always spoke about its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and has now acted accordingly.

"Demonetisation was also a brave and historic decision. People voted for us not merely to run the country but to turn it around and change the poor's fate. They wanted us to start welfare schemes for the poor and do more for them. That is why people have appreciated it and the poor backing it," he said.

Claiming that various surveys have shown overwhelming public support to the exercise, he said it has rattled the opposition. "Opposition has been exposed and does not know what to do as the poor, who for historical reasons shown preference for a few parties, are now backing Modi and BJP and the pro-poor plank has been snatched from the hands of these parties," Shah said.

Briefing reporters about Shah's address, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the BJP president expressed confidence that both decisions will find a positive mention in history. Shah highlighted the party's expansion and organisational activities during the year when it celebrated the birth centenary of its ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

He said that responding to the Prime Minister's call, more than 2,031 party workers will stay for almost one year in the Lok Sabha constituencies which NDA lost in 2014 and will work for the party there as a tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay. And as many as more than 1.60 lakh party workers will dedicate 15 days for the part work, Shah said.