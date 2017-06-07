Demonetised notes totalling Rs 5.75-cr seized in Bangalore



Those arrested have been booked under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. Pic for representation

Fifteen persons were arrested from Bengaluru and demonetised currency totalling Rs 5.75 crore was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

This followed the search of a car parked in front of a hotel at Basavanagudi on a tip off, Deputy Commissioner of Police SD Sharanappa told reporters here.

The three persons were arrested on charges of trying to exchange scrapped currency totalling Rs 2.15 crore, he said.

A car, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones were seized from Iqbal Mohammad (40), S Rajesh (30), and Ravindranath (44), all from Bengaluru.

Later, P Sadashiva (38), and E Harsha (40), were arrested on the PES College Main Road along with old notes totalling R1.12 crore. Two mobile phones were seized from them.

Two persons were caught in Gandhi Bazaar while trying to exchange Rs 50 lakh in scrapped notes. A sports utility vehicle and two mobile phones were seized from J Suresh (32), and R Raghunandan (32).

Four persons were held in Subramanyapura area with demonetised notes totalling R98 lakh. They are CH Bharath (21), K Srinivas (50), both from Bengaluru; SR Srinivasamurthy (48), and MR Chandre Gowda (31), from Chikballapur district.

Bengaluru residents V Murali (39), G Balaji (36), Shafiq Ahmed (39), and M Manjunath, (25), were also arrested and R1 crore in scrapped notes seized from them besides a car. All the 15 have been booked under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017.

