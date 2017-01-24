Demonstration to press for animal rights on Republic Day

A city-based animal shelter home will hold a unique demonstration to press for animal rights where animal lovers will form a human and pet chain at Marine Drive here on January 26.

The programme is being organised by animal rights activist Durga Rai, who runs an animal shelter home - Animal Life Line (ALL), in neighbouring Karjat in Raigad district.

"Gathering and assembling will start from 10 am. Several animal activists will participate in the event. Animal

lovers and feeders would share their experiences and issues faced by them. Later, a human chain, a chain of stray and pet dogs will be formed," she said.

She said through the event animal lovers and activists will press for the message to bring amendments in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in order to make offences under it as non-bailable.