Mumbai: Depressed man jumps to kill himself, gets scared, and hangs on to life



Said to be upset and emotional after the girl he was seeing committed suicide, 39-year-old Ganesh Kheer, who works as a driver, drinks phenyl and jumps from the 12th floor of the Dadar building.

Prabhadevi woke up to a suicide and some serious drama on Friday.

The hangman

According to the Dadar police, on Friday morning, they got a message that a 17-year-old girl had jumped to her death from the 14-storey Ameya Anand CHS. The police reached the spot and identified her as Sonali Pendare, working as a maid.

"Pendare, a Chiplun resident, used to stay in the owner’s house," said Sunil Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police, Dadar division.



Immediately after jumping he gets scared and, in the nick of time, manages to grab hold of a window grille on the 11th floor of the building; the police reach the floor and try to convince him to come to safety.

Around 8.30 am, when the police were carrying out a panchnama, they got the news that a man was hanging on to a window grille of the 11th floor.

"It seems he jumped from the opening overlooking the staircase," said Deshmukh, adding that he was identified as Ganesh Kheer (39), a resident of the adjacent Ram Smruti building, near Kirti College.



When the man continues to threaten to let go, the police call up the fire brigade as well as bring his wife, daughter and son, in a bid to convince him to not do anything drastic. The police ask him to think about his children.

The police called the fire brigade, who spread a net underneath. They kept coaxing him. Deshmukh said, "We asked him why he wanted to commit suicide for Pendare when she was alive and recuperating."

The police also brought his wife, nine-year-old daughter and toddler son. "His family members spoke to him. We asked him to think about his kids… finally, after three hours, we managed to convince him, and brought him down," said Deshmukh



With some fire officials waiting below after spreading a net, in case Kheer decided to let go, the police finally manage to get through to him. They pull him in and admit him to KEM hospital for treatment. Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav

Emotional plunge

The police said Kheer works as a driver and had got into a relationship with Pendare. On hearing the news of her death, he drank phenyl and came to jump, but shortly after jumping, he got scared and caught the grille.

Kheer was discharged from KEM hospital yesterday, said an officer, adding that it appears that Pendare jumped after a fight with Kheer. The police will question him soon.