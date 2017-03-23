Depressed over failed marriage, model kills self after fight with dad

A minor tiff with her diabetic father over dinner led a 27-year-old model to commit suicide. Police believe the Ahmedabad-based model had been depressed over her broken marriage



REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

A 27-year-old model committed suicide after a minor tiff with her father over dinner.

Khushboo Bhatt allegedly committed suicide on Sunday at her residence — Sukriti Apartment — after her diabetic father scolded her and asked her to serve him less food, Times of India reported.

On Sunday, she had cooked brinjal and bajri rotla for her father. However, her father scolded her that he is a diabetic and that she should serve him less food. Khushboo allegedly then got into a fight with her dad -- Minesh Bhatt -- as she was upset that her father didn't like the food cooked by her and scolded her all the time, a police official was quoted as saying in the article.

Khushboo then went to her room and hanged herself to death from a ceiling fan with her dupatta.

"We have recorded statements of her father, grandmother and brother Bhaumik Bhatt who flew down to Ahmedabad from Australia on Tuesday for the last rites," the cops said.

The police official said that Khushboo who had worked as a TV anchor and a model had stopped working for the past two years. Police also revealed that her father, who used to work in a chemical factory, had not been working for the past 15 years. Her brother had been providing financial assistance.

The cop revealed that Khushboo was depressed ever since she had ended her marriage to a Patel youth of her choice. WHile she got married eight years ago, she had ended the relationship eight months later over her father's resistance to the alliance.