Derailment of goods train throws life out of gear



Three wagons of the train jumped tracks at Saphale

Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Saphale on the upward line (towards Churchgate) around 6.45 pm on Tuesday, throwing Western Railway's train services out of gear.

The incident affected movement of trains running on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line, as well as the Dahanu-Virar local and MEMU services, causing inconvenience to a large number of people. The Railways had to run special services on the Palghar-Dahanu stretch, while the local services on the Churchgate-Virar route were running late by 20-30 minutes in the evening.

In the last couple of days, this is the second instance of a goods train getting derailed. The previous incident had happened at GTB Nagar.