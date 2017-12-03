Designer Narendra Kumar to create special robe for Jinder Mahal for his next fight

Designer Narendra Kumar is creating a special robe for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for his next fight

Mumbai's very own celebrity designer Narendra Kumar has teamed up with WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal -- no, not for a tag team match -- but to create a special robe for the former WWE Champion to wear and walk out into the ring to meet his foe and WWE Legend, Triple-H. Kumar's creation is what he describes as 'a robe fit for the modern-day Maharaja,' one that will be donned by Mahal when WWE Live India comes to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on December 9. This match will also be Mahal's WWE debut in the country.

Modern meets tradition

"Every Maharaja has his own iconic style, and I am excited to be working with Jinder Mahal and WWE to create the perfect look, one befitting of the Modern-Day Maharaja," said Kumar, speaking with mid-day. "WWE is something we have grown up watching, and to see an Indian achieve such great heights in the sport is a good occasion for India to come forward, but in a modern way," said Kumar, pointing out that the fact that he (Mahal) was going to be fighting Triple-H further increased the royalty quotient of the match. "It (the robe) will be a new-age Maharaja kind of look. It is supposed to reflect royalty; all the embroidery and patterns are inspired by royal logos, including references to the elephant, which is a big part of royal India. We have

mixed two-three embroideries together to keep it contemporary, but still maintain that real-glam stage appeal for the robe."

A royal colour palette

"The robe is maroon in colour, which is the colour of India royalty; in the West, royalty is seen as purple," pointed out Kumar. "This was our starting point -- of what royalty stands for in India." When asked what really was the X-factor of the robe, he said: "Its magnificence and larger-than-life presence; the visual grandeur of the robe is what is important."

"I'm rooting all the way for Jinder but hope it's an exciting match, because, that is what one expects when two great wrestlers go head-to-head," he added.

The Maharaja speaks

"The WWE Live event in India is a very special moment for me. I will be taking on Triple H in what is possibly the biggest match of my career in front my home crowd and I couldn't be more excited or determined to triumph for the people of India. As the 'Modern Day Maharaja', I have a natural interest in the finest style and design. I have always admired Narendra's work

and now I will get the chance to wear one of his creations designed especially for me," Jinder told mid-day.