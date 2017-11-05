Despite complaint, BMC fails to light up area near Bhakti Park monorail station in Wadala

It's been over a year, but citizens' complaints and pleas to light up the area near Bhakti Park monorail station in Wadala are far from being heard. In March last year, mid-day had reported how Dr Surekha Kamath, 70, former anaesthesia professor at Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, had requested the BMC to install streetlights on the poorly-lit stretch between Adarsh Nagar bus stop and Bhakti Park monorail station. The senior citizen has also approached Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale for help. However, despite following it up for over 18 months, civic officials only verbally informed her that a proposal to install streetlights would be put up soon, and that it would take another nine months for things to be set in motion.



The poorly-lit stretch between Adarsh Nagar bus stop and Bhakti Park monorail station. Pic/Suresh Karkera

According to Kamath, people fear venturing out for evening walks because the stretch is in complete darkness post 7.30 pm. "We just have four streetlights on the street and that's not enough. I have been calling the BMC engineers to provide poles and street lamps, but since September, there has been no response," said Kamath.



Dr Divya Singh

Dr Divya Singh, a dentist from Wadala, has also complained about poor civic amenities in the vicinity. "It is important for women's safety that basic street lighting be made available. Often most of my dentist appointments go past 9 pm. These days, I hesitate taking the stretch, as I don't feel secure. I can't understand why it takes such a long time for the civic body to address a basic issue," said Singh.



Dr Surekha Kamath

Despite several attempts, Keshav Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner of F North ward office, was not available for comment.