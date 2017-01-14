Despite woman having proof, Mumbai cops refuse to book kin who hit her

A 21-year-old has alleged that the MIDC police are refusing to book her uncle and his sons for assaulting her in spite of she having proof. The Sakinaka resident has now written to the Mumbai police commissioner.

Her letter states that her uncle Jamal, his sons Javed and Raeem and son-in-law Munaf had barged into her home on December 27, where she, an orphan, lives with her grandmother.

"They assaulted her over a property issue. They threatened to shoot her in public if she went to cops," a source from Sakinaka police station said.

The woman said, "The MIDC police dissuaded me from filing a case, saying it was a family matter."

DCP Vinayak Deshmukh was unavailable for comment.