Determined Pune cop seeks financial support to fulfill her Olympic dreams

Determined 25-year-old constable Ashwini Paspul from Ahmednagar says with the right coaching she could make it to the world’s topmost sporting event

A 25-year-old constable with the Ahmednagar police has just one dream for as long as she can remember – to participate in the Olympics. Kn­own as 'short-runner' among her colleagues in the police department, Ashwini Kailash Paspul has countless medals and prizes to prove her point. Two weeks ago, she took gold in the relay and 200-metre dash at the police department competition in Nashik, with just four days of training.



Ashwini Paspul competing in a race

"My idols are PT Usha and Usain Bolt. I want to participate in the Olympics like them one day. That has been my one big dream," Paspul said.

She added, "It was my elder brother, Rupesh, who got me interested in running and, later, he helped me develop my speed. I soon started competing, and always came away with the first prize. I also have five medals at the national level. With good financial support and coaching, I am confident I can win honours for India."

Paspul has many medals that she won at school, inter-collegiate and private competitions at the state and national level in 100 metres and 200 metres races. Paspul's father repair cycles and she is the youngest of four siblings. During police recruitment in 2016, she scored the highest poi­nts in physical exercise and came first in the running test.

Ashwini's school and college coach Ramesh Waghmare said, "Ashwini has immense potential and has a very bright future in athletics. I have been grooming her since school and college days. But, she needs financial support in order to make it big."

Police department coach Vicky Joseph said, "She is known in Ahmednagar as 'short runner' and everyone here knows that her dream is to participate in the Olympics. Two weeks back, she won two medals at Nashik, with just four days of practise."

Paspul said, "I was recruited in the police force on the sports quota. I joined so that I would get the opportunity to make my Olympics dream come true and not depend on my family financially for it. I am willing to work extremely hard. I get very little time to practise as we have daily bandobast, but despite my 14-hour duty timings, I make sure I take time out to practise. I just want financial support and a good coach who can guide me towards achieving my Olympics dream."