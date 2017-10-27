Setting his sights on election year 2019, Devendra Fadnavis lists the mammoth development work on the anvil in state, exudes confidence that citizens want BJP in power

When he took over as Maharashtra CM, he had promised to make a difference to Mumbai without disturbing the city's soul. Three years down the line, Devendra Fadnavis is satisfied with what he has done so far in terms of new infrastructure projects and revival of delayed ones in the state capital. But he's also anxious about the future course of ongoing projects that need to get completed in time.



Maximum development

"By 2022, Mumbai will be able to beat urbanisation blues, thanks to these projects. Currently, growing urbanisation has been beating the city. The R1.25-lakh crore projects, in different stages of construction, that are likely to take off very soon will change the city for the better," Fadnavis said, while reviewing his performance. He will complete three years in CMO on October 31.

In Fadnavis's tenure, the Metro network within Mumbai was started and two lines planned beyond the city limits. Work on all city Metro lines has started. The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), which had hit a dead end, has been revived - the CM expects to construct a considerable portion of it within the next two years.

Obviously, Fadnavis has set his sights on election year 2019, when his party will go to Assembly polls under his leadership. He's keen to showcase completed and under-construction projects before Mumbaikars, who had voted his party to the number one position in the city.

"Not all Metro lines will be ready by 2019, but the elevated ones should be," he said, adding that MTHL's construction should be halfway through in two years.

"Development is my sole agenda. Neeti Aayog placed us number one in urban and rural infrastructure. We came to power only because of this agenda. I'm confident that people want the BJP to continue in power. Because we're a sensitive government, people have high expectations from us. They believe we can meet their demands," the CM said, while talking to a select group of media persons yesterday at his official residence Varsha.

In a marathon interview, Fadnavis dealt with various subjects, challenges he faces and political issues. Edited excerpts:

Anti-Modi forces are ganging up. They are trying to find a Jai Prakash Narayan to create a situation akin to the one that led to Indira Gandhi's downfall. They also say that Modi's wrong policies may impact BJP's fortunes everywhere.

I don't know whether they would find a JP (Narayan), but I'm sure that people want BJP. We have had an example of 1977 in which parties with contradicting ideologies came together and then fell apart. There had to be rallying point.

Will rising cost and loans that the government has sought for infra projects not disturb the state's economy and provide a rallying point for those up against your party?

I go by a simple formula. Investment helps fiscal scope and GDP to grow, and adds to the state's borrowing capacity. We are consistently investing for creating assets that ensure returns in the long term. We are building new airports, ports, 30,000-odd km of roads and new railroads, and connecting the rural administration with fibre optics. Revenue is increasing. GST will help us further. I see a possibility where Maharashtra won't seek GST compensation in the next few years because we would be self-sufficient. We're number one... with a record Rs 1.29-lakh crore foreign direct investment - 50% of the country's total FDI. The rate of conversion of MoUs is 44 per cent against the national average of 30 per cent. At this rate, the state is expected to be the biggest economy in the coming years.

They say state's bureaucracy doesn't help you much. How will you meet the deadline?

That's not entirely true. But I regret to say that senior bureaucrats don't use their full potential (in planning and executing) for the state's benefit. Bureaucrats believe themselves to be the smartest and don't want anyone teaching them. But I have learned to drive them... It's also about the art of placing the right person at the right place.

You don't allow them freedom. Some ministers faced inquiries as well.

Not really. Some ministers are doing a good job. But I get more publicity because I'm the CM. Inquires against ministers show a sensitive side of us. There have been governments that didn't probe charges against their ministers despite evidence. But we are transparent. We initiated probes even when we knew the charges were baseless.

What do you have to say about the Shiv Sena?

I admit that we are not in the majority and that is why we need our friends together in power. That is the mandate. And if they ask me for advice, I would say that behaving like the Opposition when in government leads to loss of credibility. There are ideological differences with the Sena, but we feel that there should be agreement in most cases. We have agreement in Cabinet meetings - only one decision was put to vote in the past three years. But outside the government, some Sena leaders oppose every act of our government. People don't expect this from a coalition partner.

