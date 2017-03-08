Development plan has more toilets for women, kids and disabled

Women, children and the disabled are likely to get exclusive public toilets along highways and major roads, spread 3 km apart, under the new development plan.

The planning committee, appointed to hear suggestions and objections of citizens and groups, has recommended construction of more such public convenience blocks.

The recommendation is a shot in the arm for Right to Pee campaigners, who have been seeking more toilets for women.

The state government had appointed a six-member committee -- three from the state government and three from the BMC’s standing committee -- to pore over more than 12,000 suggestions and objections to the revised draft development plan (RDDP) 2014-34.

On Monday, the committee submitted its report with some recommendations before then Mayor Snehal Ambekar. Now, the RDDP, along with the recommendations, will be tabled before the general civic house for discussion.

A civic official from the development department the committee also recommended construction of urinals and toilets blocks for the disabled.

Supriya Sonar of the Right to Pee campaign said the recommendation was a baby step towards ensuring that women get full access to public utilities.