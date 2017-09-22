Devendra Fadnavis: Bring SRA scheme under PMAY

CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Centre to bring the state's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) so that it can get subsidy to create more affordable housing stock
CM Devendra Fadnavis. File pic
He said the government’s intention was to create more housing stock and that it was taking various initiatives and making policy changes for it.
"Our SRA scheme has not progressed as it should have. We are in the process of making amendments in the scheme," he said.
Fadnavis said he has urged Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to include the SRA in the PMAY.
"In the next two-three months we will see a number of policy decisions taken to enable creation of affordable housing stock," Fadnavis said.
