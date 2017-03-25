Devendra Fadnavis: Don't be the devil by leaving your patients to die



Devendra Fadnavis

The tension that has been building over the past couple of days, with regard to the protest of resident doctors, was quite palpable on Friday as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on the medical professionals saying, "We treat you as God, but don't behave like the devil by leaving your patients to die."

This reaction comes just a day after the striking doctors refused to honour the HC directive for resuming work, as it had not issued an order in writing.

It's criminal

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis reminded the doctors that taxpayers paid for their education. "Is your stand to leave the people who paid for your education, to die, justified? Isn't it a criminal offence?"

"Enough is enough. I have repeatedly requested you to resume work. Do you expect me to kneel before you? If so, then I will do that as well. And if you don't get back to work even after the last round of talks, the government won't spare you," he added.

No difference

He further said that the doctors were as insensitive as the people who attacked them. "There's no difference between them and you. You have even forgotten the sacred oath of the medical profession." The CM concluded by saying that if the protesters fail to join work, then the government would take legal action against them.