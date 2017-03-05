Devendra Fadnavis' gameplan: Lose a mayor, gain BMC control



CM Devendra Fadnavis

Is this a masterstroke or a tacit deal? The BJP has pulled out of the race for the mayor's post and has instead, planned to support the Shiv Sena's candidate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the coup barely 10 minutes before the nomination process ended last afternoon. Although the jury is still out on whether the BJP caved under pressure, it's a no-brainer that it will give the party leverage over its frenemy in the BMC."

By vacating its claim to the post of the First Citizen, the BJP has ensured that it can use the same arm-twisting tactics in the BMC notoriously associated with the Sena. The Sena has threatened to pull out of the government time and again to get its way. The BJP has also decided not to hanker for the deputy mayor's post or positions in the BMC's important committees.

In the control seat

Denying any political understanding with the Sena to prevent it from destabilising the government by pulling out of it, Fadnavis contended that the decision will allow the BJP to act as custodians of transparency — its main poll plank — in the civic body. He said a committee of retired bureaucrats — Ramanath Jha, Sharad Kale and Gautam Chatterjee — will recommend measures to implement transparency in the BMC in three months.



The jury is out on who has bested whom - Devendra Fadnavis or Uddhav Thackeray?

He said the BJP's 82 corporators will stall any "wrong proposal" placed before various committees of the BMC. That's plainspeak for dishing out to Sena its own dirty tactics. The state government controls civic bodies, although they are deemed autonomous units. Fadnavis heads the urban development ministry that regulates civic corporations. The CM reserves the right to appoint senior IAS officers in key posts such as commissioner, additional and joint commissioners. Six months ago, the CM had told mid-day that he has set up a separate mechanism to expedite, supervise and plan city projects in the Mantralaya's war room.

Political bosses like the mayor do not hold as much power as the municipal commissioner. The commissioner, who reports to the CM, is expected to be more empowered in the current situation.

Power to the people

Asked if the remote control will rest with him, the CM said power will lie with the people. "We will not indulge in any politics, but will keenly watch governance and improve decision-making. Our people will act as guardians," he told reporters at his residence, Varsha. He said since the party did not win a clear majority, getting its mayor elected by any other means would be disrespectful of "the people's wish for transparency".

The CM also announced that a deputy Lokayukta will be appointed to deal with corruption in the BMC. Senior Sena leader Diwakar Raote said his party was glad that the BJP had accepted the election verdict. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare felt that the BJP would try to rein in the Sena by controlling the BMC through powers vested with the government.