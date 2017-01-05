Devendra Fadnavis' no-show at Mumbai function gets tongues wagging

Saffron alliance announces device to improve air quality in Mumbai; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gives the event a miss



Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during the inauguration

BJP and Shiv Sena came together to announce a solution for Mumbai’s pollution woes. Early this morning, the saffron allies inaugurated a device, which they claim will help improve the city’s air quality.

This joint inauguration co­m­es at a time when Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hin­t­ed at going solo for the upcoming polls. But CM Devendra Fadnavis gave the event a miss.

For a greener Mumbai

The device, called the wind augmentation and purifying unit (WAYU), will be installed at five vital junctions — Sion flyover, Bandra Kalanagar ju­nction, Shreyas junction in Gh­a­tkopar, near Bhandup railway station and BMC headquarters at CST. Officials from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said the device would address the pollution problems ailing the city.

Cops using the WAYU device near Kalanagar junction in Bandra today. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

At present, air pollution is at its peak near traffic junctions, where vehicles remain idle or accelerate. This increases pollutants in the atmosphere. But, MPCB officials claimed this device, which works on two principals — wind generation for dilution of air pollutants and removal of active pollutants — uses a low speed wind generator and thermal oxidisers to remove carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons.

“We tested this device at CST and found pollutant concentration reduces by 40-60 per cent,” said an official.

Rural taxis for Maha

At the same event, the state inaugurated Shiv Gramin taxis, which will be used in Thane, Navi Mumbai and other villages. The seven-seater black and yellow taxis have been manufactured by Tata Motors.

Sources in the state transport department said that a similar model of taxis is already plying in rural areas. “This is just a sturdier version,” the source said.