Devendra Fadnavis, Salman Khan release documentary on a cardiologist



Pic/BIPINâÂÂKOKATE

(L-R) Former Minister of Home Affairs Sushil Kumar Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor Salman Khan at a Nariman Point venue for the release of a documentary on the late cardiologist Dr PL Tiwari, whose birthday it was on July 1.

Dr Tiwari used to practice at Bombay Hospital, was well-known for his VIP birthday bashes, and passed at the age of 71 in July 2016. The documentary, titled An Unforgettable Legend, is directed by Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital.