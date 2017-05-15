Devendra Fadnavis lauds Praful Patel's contribution to aviation sector



Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today recognised contribution of senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel for the face-lift of the aviation sector in the country.

"The changed face of the country's aviation sector is pushed by Praful Patel and people are thankful to him," Fadnavis said after the launch of Patel's photo-biography. Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, is a former Civil Aviation Minister.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani also attended the function.

"There was a time when landing at any Indian airport from an international flight was enough to notice that you have arrived in India. The odour and looks of the airport were disappointing.

"Now, things have changed for better and world class airports that can handle millions of passengers are well managed by our companies. The decision of privatisation of airport development and management turned crucial and all are thankful to Patel," said the Chief Minister.

Praful Patel has achieved several things but his closeness to people is still intact and it is commendable, added Fadnavis.

Uddhav said he and Patel represent different political parties but that did not affect their friendship. "We did represent different political parties but it never affected our friendship. His (Patel's) public life has been decent and his commitment for society is admirable," said the Sena chief.

Patel said his friend Mukesh Gandhi was collecting his pictures and videos for a long time and finally he decided to come up with this book.