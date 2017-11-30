Devendra Fadnavis: People getting degrees but lack applied knowledge

Indian education system has been awarding degrees but applied knowledge is missing among people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai today

Indian education system has been awarding degrees but applied knowledge is missing among people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai today. He observed that universities which follow the path of innovation would survive in future. "I think our entire society for around 5,000 years is based only on knowledge, and whenever we have stopped passing knowledge to other generations, we have faced a lot of hardships," Fadnavis said while addressing a gathering here after inaugurating 'Maitreyi', a new hostel building for girl students of Somaiya Vidyavihar.



Devendra Fadnavis

Housing Minister Prakash Mehta and Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande attended the event. "Today, we are consuming without thinking about conserving. And after all the consumption, we have destroyed our ecosystem. We have realised that after all the talks about climate change, it is time when we start conserving and minimise and optimise our consuming," he said. "If you look at the Indian education system, it has been awarding degrees, people are graduating but applied knowledge is missing," he said. Knowledge is not only something which we find in books, it is something which we practice on the ground, he said.

"I feel only those universities which follow the route of innovation would survive," he added. Built at a cost of of Rs 30 crore by Somaiya Vidyavihar in its Vidyavihar Campus in Mumbai, the hostel has a capacity to accommodate about 300 students.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here