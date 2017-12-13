Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, trolled for supporting Christmas-themed charity

Amruta hit back at the bitter responses that she received by reminding everyone that while she was a 'proud Hindu', it was her personal choice to celebrate festivals of other religions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis became the latest target of online trolling. The 'First Lady' of Maharashtra's efforts to garner support for a Christmas-themed charity event to get gifts for Mumbai's poor children, faced the brunt of some unhappy Twitterati.

Amruta Fadnavis at the launch of the 'Be Santa' campaign. Pic/Twitter (@fadnavis_amruta)

The charity called the ‘Be Santa’ campaign, was seen by some on social media as an attempt to 'promote Christianity'. Announcing the campaign, Amruta Fadnavis had tweeted, "launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others."

launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with othersð pic.twitter.com/r5UTAi3nDY — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Despite the onslaught of tweets trolling her, Amruta hit back at the trollers by reminding everyone that while she was a 'proud Hindu', it was her personal choice to celebrate festivals of other religions.

Love , sharing & empathy have no religion - let’s accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies ! @ShefVaidya — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

In my capacity as a Proud Hindu Citizen, I will always try to unite & bring in harmony wherever I can. But just wish to remind you that empathetic journalists & journalism should not ignite the fire of religious differences .Ican’t stop a serene action bcoz of some wrong deeds! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Amruta, who is a banker by profession, has remained actively involved in supporting various social causes. Rural development, women empowerment and children's welfare are some of the causes that she works towards.