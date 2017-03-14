Dharavi murder: Man shot dead, but no one heard a sound

Local police, crime branch launch parallel investigations to identify the deceased and hunt for clues on the killer



One of the two empty cartridges recovered from the spot

Residents of Sangam Galli on MG Road in Dharavi were shocked to see an unidentified middle-aged man lying in a pool of blood yesterday. The police took him to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased is yet to be identified as the police have not found any ID card or cellphone on him. Also, with no CCTVs at the spot and in the vicinity, they are struggling to get leads on the suspect.

Point blank

The police control room got a call at 12.51 pm yesterday, where the caller informed the officer that a man was lying bleeding on the road with a wound on his temple.

"We immediately rushed to the spot and took the victim, aged between 32 and 35 years, to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead. We recovered two empty cartridges from the spot, but only one bullet injury on the left side of the forehead has been found," said an officer.

Primary investigations have revealed that the man was shot point blank in the head. The Dharavi police have been questioning the locals to establish the deceased's identity, which, they said, could lead them to the killer.

Planned kill

"Because the deceased was found without any identity card, cellphone or even a wallet, it appears to be a planned murder. A country-made weapon was used and two shots were fired, out of which one penetrated the victim's head, killing him.

The crime branch has also launched a parallel investigation in the matter to find out the motive behind the killing," a source said.

Assistant commissioner of police of Kurla Division Phulsing Pawar said, "We have registered a murder case; an investigation covering all possible angles is being carried out to identify the deceased and the killer."