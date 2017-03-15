Dharavi murder: Victim was killed by his own brother over Rs 35,000 loan

Solving the mysterious murder in Dharavi, where an unidentified man was found lying on the road in a pool of blood with a bullet hole in his temple on Monday, the Dharavi police have arrested a 27-year-old identified as Sanaullah Hussain, younger brother of the deceased Ziaullah.

The police said Ziaullah was gunned down following a monetary dispute with Sanaullah.

"Sanaullah was arrested from Kalyan while attempting to flee the city to his native place in Bihar," said additional commissioner of police (central region) RD Shinde.

The incident had happened when residents were celebrating Holi; locals had spotted a body in Dharavi's Sangam Galli. The police had found two empty cartridges at the spot, and on inquiring with the locals, were told that they had never seen Ziaullah in the area before and had not heard any shot being fired either.

Tracing the accused

After the police activated their informers, they found out about a WhatsApp group called Bihar Frontier, where several members were natives of Bihar; Ziaullah's picture was found posted there. A member identified him, told the police he was a carpenter. Officers then found out that he had a dispute with his own brother Sanaullah. On questioning, Sanaullah allegedly confessed to having killed Ziaullah.

"He told us that there was a monetary dispute of Rs 35,000 between them, that Ziaullah was not paying him back. Investigations are on to find out the role of Ziaullah's associate in the crime," said Suryakant Bangar, senior inspector.