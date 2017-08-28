Dharmendra Jore: Oh god, save us from the men in the middle!

Seemingly ill-prepared to meet the academic challenges that our postgraduate course in English literature posed, a campus friend would declare often that he had a lucrative career option open. "I will become a spiritual guru. There are as many fools in our society who can follow me, feed me and make me rich," he would say over a cup of tea that was usually paid for by others.

Somehow, my friend managed to get through and landed a college teacher's job. We met recently. He hasn't become a self-styled baba, but I think he still stands a chance to experiment that dream transformation, because there are still as many fools in our society who can follow him, feed him and make him filthy rich. He may even make a bigger baba, who can have politicians lined up, make and unmake governments.

Thriving middlemen

What I'm trying to focus on here is a prominent characteristic of our society, all religions, castes and creeds included. I'm as confused as other sane people in understanding why do we need middlemen to connect with God, which, according to all religions, does not need any facilitator. This is a kind of outsourcing that has proliferated the business of religion, much before the IT giants abroad used this mode to get their jobs done by others.

And when the business of religion gets a boost from politicians, it consistently beats conventional businesses and trades. Annual results of listed companies fail consistently to match the pace of players in this trade, because there are no rules and regulations for the 'messengers of god'.

Our history is witness to the fact that vote-hungry politicians have been consistent in helping so-called spiritual leaders to derive a political advantage. The list of such gurus, godmen and godwomen is endless.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is no aberration. His blind followers think that their guru, now convicted of raping two disciples, is above the law of the land. The case went on for many years. The country's top-most agency, the CBI, was responsible for bringing an erring guru to book. The court did its job well, and yet the followers took to streets and caused more than 30 deaths.

Isn't this terrorism?

Weren't the dead children of God? Didn't they have families to look after? The very religious teaching is now under scanner. Why shouldn't the deaths in Dera violence be treated as an act of terror?

Often the followers of self-styled babas across the country have indulged in heinous acts whenever their gurus have been arrested or criticised. Some gurus are doing time in prison and making undying efforts to get bail. They are filthy rich with properties in prime cities and towns, thanks to the largesse of blind bhakts.

When one of these gurus was put behind bars on the charge of sexual assault, the women protesters who had blocked railway tracks in suburban Mumbai had abused the police and said shamelessly that it was their choice to offer their daughters to their guru. The agitation in this particular baba's arrest was not allowed to escalate further.

Those in Haryana and Punjab crossed all limits of inhuman behaviour when they saw no timely resistance coming in from law enforcement agencies. The brutality with which they unleashed themselves on hapless people cannot be justified and ignored by the law.

A worrying message

What is worrisome is the signal the Dera violence has sent the followers of other sects headed by influential babas and gurus. Some years ago, followers of a self-proclaimed acharya had almost beaten up an activist actor at the Mumbai airport because they didn't like his remark about their guru. Since then, the acharya's stake in politics has increased manifold.

In Mumbai alone, one finds several sects (from all religions) enforcing their ways of getting up and close with the Almighty through their respective chieftains. A spiritual-cum-political guru, who once wielded enormous clout in the political corridors of Maharashtra, is trying to make a comeback in the current dispensation.

To sum up, a sane person with a spiritual bend of mind should now be aware that s/he shouldn't allow the business of religion to exploit a very personal thing such as his/her belief/faith.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com