Dharmendra Jore: The break-up

The BJP-Shiv Sena divorce may be official, but the two parties continue to stay in power together on the pretext of Hindutva, which they claim binds them



CMâDevendra Fadnavis says the change is inevitable

This is a one-of-its-kind break-up. The Shiv Sena continues to live in with the BJP, despite declaring a war on its decades-old partner. And the BJP, which despises the Sena's aachar (functioning), does not make an effort to throw the latter out. But both find a common excuse in an ideology (vichaar) called Hindutva that they say binds them together even when they are fighting and abusing each other. Doesn't it sound like a winning script for an adhesive commercial?

The story isn't new to Maharashtra. It was introduced to us in the 2014 Assembly polls. Some characters in the play changed this time around, but the very essence of the script remains unchanged. It's all about gaining power - together or divided. Then in October '14, the BJP rode on the Modi wave for reducing the Sena to a weaker entity. Twenty-eight months later, the roles reversed. The Sena took charge of snapping ties because it believes strongly in a tried-and-tested 'Mumbai special' formula that has been installing its mayor in the BMC in the past two decades. The Sena couldn't have afforded to not keep its flock together and survive its enemy number one, the BJP. It has a sole agenda on its mind: to keep a fountain of resources, the richest municipal corporation in the country, flowing free at its whim and fancy, and without being questioned by anybody.

The BJP too has been unrelenting in raising questions after its stupendous success in the state. When it succeeded in local self-government polls that were held when a demonetisation debate was at its peak and PM Modi faced heavy criticism, it stepped up pressure to control the Sena in Mumbai. It rejected the Sena's suggestion, that if not the state, then at least Mumbai be left to the Thackerays to rule. If CM Fadnavis is to be believed, then the BJP was even ready for conceding more seats to the Sena. But a pre-condition of transparency brought negotiations to a dead-end. It was a well-thought strategy that has given the BJP a much-needed traction for accusing the Sena of corruption, extortion and manipulation in the BMC, unmindful of the fact that it has been sharing power with the Sena.

Mahabharata that yields only power

CM Fadnavis says that change is inevitable because the country's financial capital has rotted in the Sena's reign and only a visionary BJP could make the city better. The Sena makes a similar allegation saying that the state and country have suffered in the BJP rule. And yet they remain in power together. Why? Surprisingly, none of them tells to us as to what, other than Hindutva, binds them together. Why does the Sena remain in the NDA at the Centre and the state? And why did the BJP not quit as 'corrupt' Sena's partner in the BMC? The hyperbolic campaign from both sides would never answer such big questions.

The BJP calls a war on the Sena a dharmayuddha that would yield the truth. The Sena mocks the effort calling it Dashavatar, a folk format in which Mahabharata is presented in a farcical manner. The metaphors like this will keep raining so that voters get an impression that there are no other parties, other than the Sena and the BJP, in the election fray. Once a much-needed public opinion gets very distinct, it will be a straight fight between the two saffron-bearers.

Naturally, one of the two parties will emerge as the single largest party. If neither Sena nor the BJP manages a clean sweep, they will invoke Hindutva and execute a post-poll alliance as natural allies. This situation, if it prevails after the result day of February 23, will be easier to handle than what the two had faced before parting ways. The number of winners will decide who gets what. If luckier, then Uddhav Thackeray might get to seek revenge by replicating a formula that the BJP had adopted in drafting the Sena ministers in the state and the Centre. And if Mumbai goes in for a change, the BJP will have its total say. The Congress and the NCP will have to execute a real tough job to find some space in Mumbai, though they should be able to do much better in rest of Maharashtra.

Voters must exercise their right

As all parties are offering sops and promise to create a heaven out of Mumbai's crumbling infrastructure, we wonder if voters' turn-out would increase this year. Citizens who are notorious for skipping the polling date should leave drawing room discussions and go out to exercise their constitutional right to share responsibility of building a city of their choice. Blaming politicians and the system doesn't help always.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com