Dharmendra Jore: The scenery-chewing politics of coalition

Whether they go-it-alone or form a united front, Shiv Sena and BJP will have to talk themselves out of the several corners that they have painted themselves in



Devendra Fadnavis’ clean image is going to be BJP’s USP

The Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party continue to both surprise and confuse its voters ahead of the civic polls. So while the Shiv Sena has come up with a publicity campaign that showcases developmental schemes in the past five years, the BJP has been questioning the way Sena worked and executed these very schemes. To that end, as it seeks a mandate in next month’s civic polls, the Sena asks voters, “Did you know?” and goes on to explain salient features of the respective scheme. BJP, meanwhile, wants transparency in the BMC’s working, unmindful of the fact that being a ruling partner all along, it is equally responsible for what went right or wrong.

Or is it that the BJP has realised now — after emerging as a single largest party in the state and Centre — that the corruption in the BMC has been rampant, and yet it couldn’t do much to control it despite being in coalition? The posturing of the BJP, especially in the past two years, indicates so. Insiders in the BMC would tell you that nothing moves backward or forward without a strong nexus of the bureaucrats, contractors and all-party politicians. The opposition members, too, are accused of being part of the nexus. Last year, the nexus was nailed through the BMC’s internal and subsequent police inquiries. But the sad part is that not all people responsible have been indicted yet. Only a handful of contractors and babus have been put behind the bars for corrupt practices.

The credit for initiating inquiries goes to CM Devendra Fadnavis and his Man Friday, BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. But when the citizens of Mumbai wanted more action from the duo, the initiative slowed down. Why? Was it just a ploy to keep the Sena under pressure of being exposed? A couple of senior bureaucrats who were allegedly involved in the road scam continue to have a free run. Had the two, along with some politicians in the BMC, gone through a police inquiry, the message would have been loud and clear from the CM’s office. If politicians in the BMC are not subjected to the law of the land just like some state-level leaders have been forced to, the BJP’s talk of transparency will remain hollow.

Clarifying his views, Fadnavis told a socio-cultural gathering at Vile Parle last weekend that he does not shy away from taking a stern action against ill-practices in the BMC, but while doing so, he also needs to safeguard autonomy of the civic corporation. However, that leaves scope for citizens who care for the city’s makeover to wonder whether the CM has turned softer towards the Sena. Fadnavis will be the face of the BJP when the party goes out to seek votes. His clean image would be the unique selling point (USP). Yet, imagine for a second a situation when the CM would be seeking a mandate for the BJP-Sena alliance. What will he say to the people? Will he talk corruption and blame politicians along with bureaucrats and contractors for non-transparency in the BMC?

Imagine another situation in which the Sena and BJP will be fighting separately. In this scenario, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be responsible for explaining as to why his party remained in the Centre and State government despite being opposed to the BJP. Thackeray may not care much about that concern, as he has been criticising the BJP all along.

Campaigns will start running ferociously anytime soon — together or separately depending on a pact or no-pact situations between the Sena and the BJP — and the Congress and the NCP, to woo gullible voters with sops, promises, allegations and counter-allegations. Voters will take a final call on February 21.

Neither the Sena nor the BJP are sure of winning the BMC single-handedly, but they are expected to join hands to make the government in case either of them falls short of a majority. Their respective strengths will decide who gets the Mayor’s office and other lucrative committees and lord over the city’s massive budget.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com